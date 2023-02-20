Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of her with her daughter

Draw Your Weather
Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) – Priyanka Chopra is finally showing her baby girl’s face on Instagram.

The actress posted a picture of herself holding 1-year-old Malti Marie on Saturday without an emoji over her face, as she usually does.

This is the first time Chopra showed the baby’s face on social media.

In the image, Malti Marie is dressed in an adorable pink onesie and matching bow.

Chrissy Teigen, who just had another baby with husband John Legend, responded to the post with “bebeee!! the best days.”

Baby Malti Marie made her public debut last month at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony for her dad, Nick Jonas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

