Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus

People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival that broke out on February 8 is still ongoing.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - The revival continues at a small central Kentucky Christian university.

People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival that broke out on February 8 is still ongoing. The university is now changing some things to accommodate the thousands of people who are coming.

In a statement released Saturday, the university announced the revival will soon be moving off its campus.

Inside Hughes Auditorium, the chapel service is returning to more of its normal routine. They are going to let the public in at 2 p.m. Monday for the final public service.

This follows a weekend where there were possibly 10 to 20 thousand people in the tiny town of Wilmore. We spoke with one couple who came from Indianapolis, and they have a simple answer for why this is happening.

“You know, thousands of years ago, Jesus was here in the flesh and in his earthly ministry, and people came to him. Thousands of people followed him. They wanted to see him and to hear him. They wanted to be close to him,” said Heath Myers.

The Asbury University website has a lot of information on the scheduling of events.

They are still trying got find a location, possibly several locations, to continue public services as people continue to want to come to the small town and take part in the revival.

After Monday’s 2 p.m. public service, another youth-only, 25 and under service will take place this evening and other days up until Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA
The Little Grill says they are working on schedule to figure out when they'll open up in...
Volunteers help Little Grill clean up before comeback
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
Police lights
Child seriously hurt in attack by several dogs, police say

Latest News

Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says
It’s our first look inside the charred remains of William F. Fox Elementary School and at the...
A rare look inside work to rebuild Richmond’s Fox Elementary School
The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation is working toward creating a battlefield park in...
Battlefields Foundation working to create battlefield park in Toms Brook
Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures surge once again