Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.(WPTV, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL JACKSONVILLE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday.

In the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Michael Hutto pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old woman.

Hutto told detectives that he and Lora Grace Duncan were on their way to the Florida Keys when they stopped at a Singer Island hotel.

The apparel executive said they were playing as if they were shooting with their finger and a gun, but then he pointed a gun at her and it fired.

Hutto said he put the gun in his backpack and drove away until he ran out of gas.

Deputies said he made it to Jacksonville, where deputies found him making delusional comments and crying.

Hutto was taken to a hospital, where he told deputies “I think I hurt my Gracie” and began to cry.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA
The Little Grill says they are working on schedule to figure out when they'll open up in...
Volunteers help Little Grill clean up before comeback
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
Police lights
Child seriously hurt in attack by several dogs, police say

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
More than a dozen people, mostly with burn injuries, were transported to area hospitals.
Explosion at Ohio metals plant sends 13 to hospital
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
Alice Davis teaches students how to sew.
Elkton Middle School students sew blankets to donate to Sentara RMH
More than a dozen people, mostly with burn injuries, were transported to area hospitals.
Aerial footage shows damage at Ohio factory explosion