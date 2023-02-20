Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Sentara RMH introduces new badging system to increase safety and security

SENTARA RMH INTRODUCING VISITOR BADGING SYSTEM
SENTARA RMH INTRODUCING VISITOR BADGING SYSTEM
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH Medical Center has announced a new Visitor Badging System (VBS) designed to increase safety and security for patients, visitors, and staff.

This VBS is part of a systemwide rollout across all 12 Sentara Healthcare hospitals, targeted to be activated across the system by the end of February.

“It’s really important to increase the safety for everybody that’s on our campus. That includes our visitors and our staff,” says vice president of operations for Sentara RMH Medical Center Catherine Hughes. “This will be a very simple, quick check-in process. Visitors will be asked their location, and if they have a photo ID with them, they’ll be providing that photo ID. We’ll be logging that in the system one time and then they will be given a badge that’s good for 24 hours.”

The goal of the program is to have every person in Sentara hospitals wear a badge, including employees and clinicians, vendors, outpatients, and visitors.

Those observed without a badge will be asked to go to reception and get one. Visitors asked to leave due to their behavior will be stored in the system, and their names will be flagged at any Sentara hospital.

According to Sentara RMH, visitors will be asked to:

  • Lock firearms, knives, and other weapons in their vehicles before entering.
  • Show a photo ID at the reception area.
  • Tell receptionists their destination in the building.
  • Have a photo taken for printing on a visitor badge to be worn visibly at all times.

Sentara RMH will be able to make exceptions if a visitor does not have a photo ID and/or if they are culturally averse to having their photo taken.

