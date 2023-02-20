Sunsets move after 6 pm this week

Draw Your Weather
A nice sunset from February 17th.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WHSV) - It has been feeling like spring a lot recently and to add to the feel are later sunsets. The sun will set after 6 pm for the first time in three and a half months!

THE MOON NEARLY GETS IN LINE WITH VENUS AND JUPITER

On Tuesday evening, the very slim Moon will nearly get in line with Venus and Jupiter in the sky which could create a great photo opportunity after sunset in the west-southwestern sky. The Moon will be located a palm’s width below Venus. Jupiter will be located to the upper left of Venus. There will be a tight window for viewing as this will only be visible until around 7:15 pm.

On Wednesday evening, you can still get a good view of the Moon, Venus, and Jupiter together. They won’t be aligned but will all still be close to each other in the sky. The Moon will be about the width of a thumb to the left of Jupiter. Venus will be a palm’s width below the Moon and Jupiter, creating another great photo opportunity. This will also be in the west-southwestern sky. If you have a backyard telescope, you’ll be able to view the Moon and Jupiter together in better detail and may be able to see Jupiter’s moons as well! This viewing will also have a tight viewing period as they will only be visible until 7:45 pm.

Look to the west-southwest early Tuesday and Wednesday evening to catch the Moon with Venus and...
GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain 18 minutes of daylight. By February 27th, we will have 11 hours and 16 minutes of daylight and 12 hours and 44 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:00 am to 6:50 am and sunsets will move from 5:58 pm to 6:06 pm. On Wednesday evening, the sun will set at 6 pm or later for the first time since November 5th, 2022!

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Feb 207:00 am5:58 pm10 hrs, 58 mins
Feb 216:58 am5:59 pm11 hrs, 1 min
Feb 226:57 am6:00 pm11 hrs, 3 mins
Feb 236:56 am6:02 pm11 hrs, 6 mins
Feb 246:54 am6:03 pm11 hrs, 9 mins
Feb 256:53 am6:04 pm11 hrs, 11 mins
Feb 266:52 am6:05 pm11 hrs, 13 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & TimeVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Mon Feb 20, 5:04 am2 min40°40° above ENE10° above NE
Tue Feb 21, 5:52 am4 min26°23° above WNW10° above NNE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
New MoonFebruary 20th, 2:05 am
First Quarter MoonFebruary 27th, 3:05 am
Full MoonMarch 7th, 7:40 am
Third Quarter MoonMarch 14th, 10:08 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the west by 8:30 pm

Mars: In the east-southeastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest after 2:30 am

Jupiter: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, sets by 9 pm in the west

Saturn: No good view, rises and sets very close to Sun

