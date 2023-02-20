Sunsets move after 6 pm this week

(WHSV) - It has been feeling like spring a lot recently and to add to the feel are later sunsets. The sun will set after 6 pm for the first time in three and a half months!

THE MOON NEARLY GETS IN LINE WITH VENUS AND JUPITER

On Tuesday evening, the very slim Moon will nearly get in line with Venus and Jupiter in the sky which could create a great photo opportunity after sunset in the west-southwestern sky. The Moon will be located a palm’s width below Venus. Jupiter will be located to the upper left of Venus. There will be a tight window for viewing as this will only be visible until around 7:15 pm.

On Wednesday evening, you can still get a good view of the Moon, Venus, and Jupiter together. They won’t be aligned but will all still be close to each other in the sky. The Moon will be about the width of a thumb to the left of Jupiter. Venus will be a palm’s width below the Moon and Jupiter, creating another great photo opportunity. This will also be in the west-southwestern sky. If you have a backyard telescope, you’ll be able to view the Moon and Jupiter together in better detail and may be able to see Jupiter’s moons as well! This viewing will also have a tight viewing period as they will only be visible until 7:45 pm.

Look to the west-southwest early Tuesday and Wednesday evening to catch the Moon with Venus and Jupiter! (WHSV)

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain 18 minutes of daylight. By February 27th, we will have 11 hours and 16 minutes of daylight and 12 hours and 44 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:00 am to 6:50 am and sunsets will move from 5:58 pm to 6:06 pm. On Wednesday evening, the sun will set at 6 pm or later for the first time since November 5th, 2022!

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Feb 20 7:00 am 5:58 pm 10 hrs, 58 mins Feb 21 6:58 am 5:59 pm 11 hrs, 1 min Feb 22 6:57 am 6:00 pm 11 hrs, 3 mins Feb 23 6:56 am 6:02 pm 11 hrs, 6 mins Feb 24 6:54 am 6:03 pm 11 hrs, 9 mins Feb 25 6:53 am 6:04 pm 11 hrs, 11 mins Feb 26 6:52 am 6:05 pm 11 hrs, 13 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & Time Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Mon Feb 20, 5:04 am 2 min 40° 40° above ENE 10° above NE Tue Feb 21, 5:52 am 4 min 26° 23° above WNW 10° above NNE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time New Moon February 20th, 2:05 am First Quarter Moon February 27th, 3:05 am Full Moon March 7th, 7:40 am Third Quarter Moon March 14th, 10:08 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the west by 8:30 pm

Mars: In the east-southeastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest after 2:30 am

Jupiter: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, sets by 9 pm in the west

Saturn: No good view, rises and sets very close to Sun

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.