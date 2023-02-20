Temperatures surge once again

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Mostly cloudy and cool for the overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Seeing some peeks of sunshine for the afternoon but staying mostly cloudy and turning breezy once again. A few isolated showers throughout the day for our West Virginia locations, with a shower or two bleeding into the Valley for the afternoon. Pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some clouds for the evening as the breeze subsides and remaining pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Mostly cloudy for most of the evening and into the overnight with a few spotty showers. Cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. A few spotty showers before noon. Plenty of sun arriving by the afternoon. A mild but windy day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusty winds of up to 30-40 mph at times, up to 50 mph across higher mountains and ridges. Clear skies with the wind dying down for the evening. A cool evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s. Adding more clouds especially during the overnight. We could see a spotty shower very late in the overnight across our West Virginia locations. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and chilly with scattered showers to start the day. Temperatures in the 30s. Scattered showers only lasting until around noon but staying generally cloudy throughout the day. Pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy and cool for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. A few scattered showers overnight and mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. The wind kicks up throughout the day as temperatures soar. Sunny in the afternoon and very warm for February as highs reach the mid to upper 70s. We will be pushing the all-time record high for February of 79. Gusty winds at times of up to 25-35 mph. Clear and mild for the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Mostly clear overnight and windy with lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds and cool to start the day. Temperatures in the 40s. Still windy early on in the day with gusts 25-40 mph, mainly before noon. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Increasing clouds for the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Our next system looks to arrive and could bring a mix of rain and snow showers for the day. Stay tuned for updates on timing and more details. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s, lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

