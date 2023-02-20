Draw Your Weather
Vineyards stay on top of management amid early weed appearance

Warmer days have weeds sprouting a little earlier than usual and, that can have an impact on producers.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Warmer days have weeds sprouting a little earlier than usual and, that can have an impact on producers.

At vineyards, grapes typically blossom in June but take the entire summer to ripen.

Marceline Vineyards said weeds take nutrients away from the vine causing a less-than-stellar grape. Marceline co-owner Aaron McDermott said weed and vineyard management is different based on how much ground there is to cover.

With a proper weed spray program, he said everything stays under control.

“We only need a certain amount of chemicals. I’m in the Vineyard all the time here, so I just keep an eye out on what is needed at what time, pests that may come along, and certain mildews that come at certain points of the year,” McDermott said.

McDermott said spraying weeds is needed but not as safe when the wind is stronger than five miles per hour.

