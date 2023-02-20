Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

VSU marching band to appear on ‘The Today Show’

The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of...
The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of “The Today Show” on Tuesday on NBC.(Photo: Virginia State University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWBT) - The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of “The Today Show” on Tuesday on NBC.

“Virginia State University was requested to appear on ‘The Today Show’ as a result of being selected as one of six bands to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands this past weekend,” VSU said in a news release “As a participating band, VSU receives a $50,000 grant from Honda to support VSU music education programs.”

“The Today Show” segment will feature a story on VSU Band Director and alumnus Taylor Whitehead.

“Honda Battle of the Bands is the nation’s premier showcase for HBCU marching bands and dance teams,” the VSU release said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Man accused of killing co-worker with baseball bat, injuring another at Chandler Intel facility
The Little Grill says they are working on schedule to figure out when they'll open up in...
Volunteers help Little Grill clean up before comeback
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
Doug, a dog found by animal control in Kentucky, has received the first of many surgeries.
Dog with 3 legs steals the hearts of animal control officers caring for him
General Assembly Building (FILE)
Virginia lawmakers considering ‘water cremation’

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures surge once again
Waterman Elementary School in Harrisonburg has unveiled a new sensory room to fit students' needs
Waterman Elementary School debuts new sensory classroom
Patch Brewing Company (FILE)
Gordonsville brewery to give portion of proceeds to firefighters
Police lights
Child seriously hurt in attack by several dogs, police say