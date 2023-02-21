Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who killed Rita Curran? Burlington Police now say they have the answer to the 51-year-old murder mystery.

Tuesday, police identified the killer as William DeRoos. DeRoos lived in the same apartment building as Curran. He was 31 at the time of the murder.

Curran, 24, was brutally beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled inside her apartment on Brooks Avenue in Burlington in July 1971.

For decades, the case went cold. But then, police got a major break thanks to a piece of DNA evidence discovered at the scene that was kept all these years. Investigators say a cigarette butt found near the victim’s body helped crack the case. They linked that cigarette to William DeRoos.

DeRoos had been questioned by police the day Curran’s body was found in 1971, but they say he convinced his then-wife to provide an alibi.

DeRoos had a history of violence against women.

He died in 1986 from a drug overdose in California. He would be 83 today.

The Curran case triggered one of Vermont’s most notorious unsolved mysteries. At one point, infamous serial killer Ted Bundy was investigated as a possible suspect.

But now, investigators, who reopened the Curran case with a team of detectives and forensic specialists, say they’ve solved the crime. Police say they revisited DeRoos as a suspect and ran DNA from a half-brother they located.

Curran was a beloved second-grade teacher at Milton Elementary School at the time of her murder.

For more than 50 years, her family has waited for justice. Her parents were still waiting when they died. Police shared the news with Curran’s family last week. During the press conference Tuesday morning, her brother thanked the police for all their work to solve the case.

Click here to read the Supplementary Investigation Report. No charges will be filed in the case due to the death of DeRoos.

Our Darren Perron will have an exclusive one-on-one interview with key detectives and the sister of the victim on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Related Story:

Cold case closed? DNA evidence reportedly helps police solve decades-old murder

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.