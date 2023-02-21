Egg prices decline in the Valley, Avian Flu still poses a threat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The prices of eggs are slowly dropping around the Valley.

Health experts say Avian Flu spikes have calmed down, but that doesn’t mean the Valley’s in the clear.

Things have remained quiet in the Valley since two flocks of turkey’s were impacted by the Avian Flu last month.

The Virginia Poultry Federation said although there have been detections in the U.S. in recent days, the number of daily new cases is starting to drop off.

“Most of those have been in ... there have been some broiler chickens and not so much in laying hens,” Hobey Bauhan, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation said.

Bauhan said the flocks infected in January are starting to be replenished.

“Hopefully that is increasing supply as times going on,” Bauhan said.

Although the flu doesn’t survive well in warm temperatures, Bauhan said this weeks warm up wont be enough to put Valley farmers in the clear.

“The threat remains very high because we are in a migratory bird pattern right now and you know through the end of march were gonna be in the spring migration,” Bauhan said.

What does the slowing spread of the Avian Flu mean for eggs?

In late 2022 and into 2023 the price of eggs soared to new highs, but they are starting to come down -- in some places by the dollar and not the penny.

During those months the Avian Flu impacted more than 40 million laying hens across the country, leading to the increase in price.

“There’s been some rebalancing of supply and demand that has led to reduced whole sale prices and hopefully that is translating into better options for consumers at the grocery store,” Bauhan said.

Bauhan said a high level of biosecurity is still needed to protect the poultry in the Shenandoah Valley and throughout Virginia.

