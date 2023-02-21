Draw Your Weather
Employee arrested after shooting at Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel

Deputies respond to a report of multiple shots fired at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Mound...
Deputies respond to a report of multiple shots fired at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Mound House, Nev. on Feb. 20, 2023.(KOLO)
By Amanda Alvarado, Mike Watson and David Kohut
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUND HOUSE, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A female employee at Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Nevada was arrested after a shooting at the brothel, KOLO reports.

Authorities say they received a call Monday night about a fight between two co-workers at the brothel. When they arrived, they heard shooting and evacuated the business.

Investigators say that an employee had fired her gun and then barricaded herself in a room. She surrendered after several hours of negotiation and was taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 577-5206, or email detective@lyoncounty.org. You can also anonymously make a report to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

