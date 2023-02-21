Harrisonburg small beauty business adding specialized aesthetician services

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After announcing that it will be shipping its products internationally, withSimplicity says it will now be offering skincare services as well, which owners say will be the first of their kind in the area.

Starting in March, the natural beauty shop will offer European-style buccal facial massages, which focus on lifting the skin. Owner Irina Dovganetskiy says she is proud to now offer techniques that she learned growing up in eastern European culture.

“When I started withSimplicity in 2015 I couldn’t have even imagined that our business will go international, we’ll bring aesthetic services and some of the first services to the Valley and it’s just been super incredible to see how we grow,” Dovganetskiy said.

Along with the new massages, withSimplicity will also be offering another service called ‘sugaring’. They say it’s a natural form of waxing which uses sugar, lemon, and water.

“With sugaring paste it only picks up the dead skin cells and the hair so there’s less chances of skin irritation and hair breakage,” withSimplicity employee Vika Dovganetskiy said.

The services will begin to be offered on March 6, you can learn more about withSimplicity by clicking here.

