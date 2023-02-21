Jefferson named conference player of the week for third time this season

Draw Your Weather
By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU Women’s basketball guard Kiki Jefferson has been announced as the Sun Belt Conference player of the week for the third time this season.

Jefferson started the week with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 58-54 win at Texas State on Feb. 16. The performance was her ninth double-double of the season and the 20th of her career. Against Old Dominion, Jefferson tied her season-high with 30 points on 8-of-17 (47.18) from the field and 13-of-17 (76.58) from the line, playing a career-high 39 minutes. She was a major factor in overtime, hitting 6-of-6 from the charity stripe and grabbing a pair of rebounds

With 18.7 points per game, Jefferson now leads the conference in scoring and ranks fourth in rebounding at 8.3 rpg. Nationally, the guard is tied for first in the nation with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and LSU’s Angel Reese for free throws made at 179.

The Dukes will hit the road one more time in the regular season for a test at App State on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Game time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

