THE JOURNEY 2023: ‘Visions of Progress’ portraits from the Holsinger Studio Portrait Project

By Simone McKenny
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Visions of Progress. Portraits of Dignity, Style and Racial Uplift” is an exhibition at the University of Virginia that showcases photos of African American people photographed by Holsinger Studio in the early 1900s.

University of Virginia associate Professor and historian John Edwin Mason is the chief curator of the exhibition.

“Here we are at the height of the Jim Crow Era, at a time of massive racial repression, at a time of lynching in the Charlottesville area. [There was ] an attempted lynching as late as 1917 right in downtown Charlottesville. It is a time when confederate statues are being erected here in the city of Charlottesville. It’s a time when the Ku Klux Klan in Central Virginia is on the rise and yet you see none of that in these portraits,” Professor Mason explained.

From children to graduates to barbers these photos represent a community of people determined to write their own history.

“We know quite a bit about Jim Crow segregation in this part of Virginia, we know about the various lynching that happened in this part of Virginia, we know about the oppression African Americans suffered,” Professor Mason said. “What we don’t know is the lives African Americans were creating despite the oppression, communities they were creating the institutions like schools and churches and small businesses.”

Throughout the gallery, you will find family members of Charlottesville native, Edwina St. Rose, including Henry Martin and her grandfather and great-uncle Charles and William Brown.

“It is wonderful to be able to show your family going back as far as you can and to be able to have a photo of someone who was alive and working in 1865 is amazing,” St. Rose explained.

Deteasa Brown Gathers says she has several connections to portraits displayed in the exhibition. With more than 50 members of just her family, she says this gallery is helping her teach future generations about the past.

“One day we will be extinct, we will not be here. We may just have a photo, I may just have a photo later to just share who I am. I already have grandkids, I want my grandkids to do our lineage and understand they are descendants that really cared for the community, people that cared for the families, and people that existed through many multiple things and we are still here,” Brown Gathers said.

Professor Mason says these photos are in some ways a celebration.

“A lot of the focus has rightfully been on Jim Crow on lynching and the Confederate statues here. That is really important. But that is not all that there was and this exhibition is a reminder of the joy and the creativity of the lives that people led,” Professor Mason added.

Read more about the exhibition by clicking here.

