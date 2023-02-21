New carrier brings nonstop flights to Orlando from Charlottesville

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - You can now fly straight to Orlando from the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.

Avelo Airlines announced today exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport (MCO) from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport. (CHO)

Service will begin on May 3 and operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

“Leisure travel has really taken off in the post-Covid environment. Avelo will provide the CHO community direct nonstop access to one of the most popular leisure destinations in the World.” Chairman of the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport Authority Board Don Long said. “With an operating strategy that is focused on convenient airports and low fares, the CHO community and Avelo will get along just great. "

Introductory one-way fares between CHO and Orlando start at $49*. Customers can make reservations, and learn more about the introductory one-way fares at AveloAir.com.

