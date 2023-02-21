Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Officials advising caution during Virginia’s wildfire season

A very small number of wildfires start from something accidental like power lines or sparks...
A very small number of wildfires start from something accidental like power lines or sparks from a vehicle.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia is completing its first week of wildfire season and Rockingham County says they want everyone to do their part and be safe this season. A very small number of wildfires start from something accidental like power lines or sparks from a vehicle.

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue said preventing wildfires in our area mostly depends on whether a person can keep a flame under control.

“During these dry periods, it’s very important, if you’re conducting an open burn operation, that you’re able to handle it and the material that you’re burning is not going to go beyond what your burning means are,” Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Mullins said

Marshal Joe Mullins says caution is key because even disposing of a cigarette improperly can start a fire.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA
A nice sunset from February 17th.
Sunsets move after 6 pm this week
New carrier brings nonstop flights to Orlando from Charlottesville
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
Police lights
Child seriously hurt in attack by several dogs, police say

Latest News

School career fair taps into agriculture’s future
School career fair taps into agriculture’s future
Waynesboro Vice Mayor apologies for crude remark
Waynesboro Vice Mayor apologies for crude remark
Last week on his weekly Facebook Live Show Conservative Conversations with Jim Vice Mayor Jim...
Waynesboro Vice Mayor apologies for crude remark
THE JOURNEY 2023: ‘Visions of Progress’ portraits from the Holsinger Studio Portrait Project
THE JOURNEY 2023: ‘Visions of Progress’ portraits from the Holsinger Studio Portrait Project