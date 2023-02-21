Officials advising caution during Virginia’s wildfire season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia is completing its first week of wildfire season and Rockingham County says they want everyone to do their part and be safe this season. A very small number of wildfires start from something accidental like power lines or sparks from a vehicle.

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue said preventing wildfires in our area mostly depends on whether a person can keep a flame under control.

“During these dry periods, it’s very important, if you’re conducting an open burn operation, that you’re able to handle it and the material that you’re burning is not going to go beyond what your burning means are,” Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Mullins said

Marshal Joe Mullins says caution is key because even disposing of a cigarette improperly can start a fire.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.