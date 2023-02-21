Draw Your Weather
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Friends and Family Restaurant in Pearisburg was severely damaged in an early morning fire Tuesday.

According to Pearisburg Fire Chief Chris Stevers, when crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming out of the back of the restaurant.

He says crews tried entering the restaurant through the front but the roof collapsed within two minutes of them entering.

No one was inside the restaurant and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

