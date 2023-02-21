Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Police: Suspects try to steal ATM from Walgreens

Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft at a Colorado Walgreens. (Source: KKTV)
By Grace Kraemer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Colorado are investigating an attempted ATM theft at an area Walgreens.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said a car smashed through the front doors of the store early Monday morning to steal the ATM inside.

However, the suspects failed to take the cash machine as pieces of it were left outside of the building, according to police.

Walgreens’ customers said they were surprised to hear about such an incident.

“It’s a little shocking that it happened here,” customer Rick Abramson said.

Police said two men involved were wearing black clothes and ended up leaving the machine smashed on the sidewalk.

“I heard they closed the lobby and it’s really a mess,” customer Teresa Ewien said.

Colorado police said their investigation continues, including reviewing surveillance footage.

Authorities did not share if the thieves were able to get any money out of the ATM.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA
A nice sunset from February 17th.
Sunsets move after 6 pm this week
New carrier brings nonstop flights to Orlando from Charlottesville
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
Police lights
Child seriously hurt in attack by several dogs, police say

Latest News

They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
FILE - Mexico's Secretary of Public Safety Genaro García Luna attends a news conference on the...
Mexico’s ex-public security chief convicted in US drug case
First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the...
Jill Biden to visit Namibia, Kenya, part of US-Africa push
FILE - In this March 26, 2015 file photo, House Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Mike McCaul,...
House GOP meet with Zelenskyy as far right opposes more aid
Damion Davis, 35, is charged with first-degree assault, home invasion, first-degree burglary,...
Customer stalked employee before stabbing her 7 times on Valentine’s Day, arrest warrant says