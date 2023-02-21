Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for DUI 2.19.23(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The head coach of the Radford University men’s basketball team has been released from the New River Valley Regional Jail after being arrested Sunday.

Jail officials confirm Darris Nichols was arrested February 19, 2023 for DUI in Radford, and released the next day on a $3500 unsecured bond.

Nichols is in his second year as Radford head coach. Previously, the Radford native was assistant coach at the University of Florida for six seasons, according to the university’s website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
Police lights
Child seriously hurt in attack by several dogs, police say
A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

Latest News

Harrisonburg natural beauty shop to begin specialized services
Harrisonburg small beauty business adding specialized aesthetician services
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures surge once again
UVA basketball.
Virginia moves to No. 6 in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire