School career fair taps into agriculture’s future

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Beverley Manor Middle School’s career fair gave students a different path to cultivate. Agriculture Teacher Mackenzie Brooks says this was not just a time to get out of class, but a vital chance for students to open their minds to what’s next.

“We want the kids to be able to see what they are learning in their core classes, how that can really connect to the real industry; not just agriculture, but any job, how they can use those skill sets to be successful in the future careers,” Brooks said.

The future can start right after high school for students in agriculture. The profession can include animals and working underground, but Columbia Gas says the possibilities are for everyone.

“Pipefitting, plumbing, we have HVAC, you name it; anything from engineering, actual welding. This career can be an option for them, men and women alike,” Columbia Gas Field Supervisor Joe Pelletier said.

The career fair shows that a four-year university education is not the only way to a job you can love. Experts say agriculture will continue to innovate before this generation graduates.

“These kids might even take jobs that aren’t even created yet, that’s how many new jobs are coming not just in this industry, but any industry,” Brooks said

The hands-on experience is not just for show but a climb into the full potential.

