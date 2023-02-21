U.S. Ag. Secretary vists Harrisonburg, announces $3.6 million grant for Farmer Focus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited Harrisonburg on Tuesday alongside Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. They announced $59 million in USDA grants to increase meat processing capacity around the country.

The announcement was made at Farmer Focus in Harrisonburg which was one of five grant recipients across the U.S. Farmer Focus will receive $3.6 million to expand its organic chicken process facility.

“This grant of $3.6 million is going to allow this particular facility to expand their slaughter capacity to nearly double what it is today which is going to allow them to fully utilize the incredible packaging operation they have here and allow them to in turn to begin maybe even reducing that waiting list of producers who want to be in business with Farmer Focus,” said Vilsack.

The Biden Administration set aside American Rescue Plan Act Funds for the USDA grants. The goal is to increase competition in meat processing across the U.S. and expand opportunities for farmers.

“That’s what this model basically creates the opportunity for is an opportunity with a value operated proposition for many and most to make a living. This is one of many things that we’re trying to do at USDA to create new lanes and new market opportunities for farmers of all sizes,” said Vilsack.

During the press conference, Vilsack praised Farmer Focus for its model that allows poultry farmers to own their flocks, provides set prices rather than forcing farmers to compete for compensation, and provides customers with information about the farms that their products came from.

“Farmer focus, I think it is a transformational place and a transformational moment for poultry growers in this country. These fellas have figured out the secret sauce which is basically empowering farmers,” said Vilsack. “The genuine concern about the farmer which emanates from this company is something that’d we would like to be able to see replicated across the country and I think we are beginning to see that.”

Vilsack said that processors like Farmer Focus are very important because many farmers in the U.S. are often at the mercy of larger meat processors. He said that while the last three years have seen a 50% increase in farm income than the average over the last 20 years, farmers have not benefited.

“Nearly 50 percent of farmers during this historically great time for agriculture did not make any money they lost money. 40 percent of farmers made money but they didn’t make the majority of their income off-farm income,” he said.

Two of the other grants announced on Tuesday will go to help build new meat processing facilities in Idaho and South Dakota.

The Farmer Focus expansion will allow it to nearly double its processing capacity to 620,000 birds a week and will create around 300 new jobs in Harrisonburg. Farmer Focus said the hope is to begin construction work on the expansion this fall.

