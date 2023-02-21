Virginia moves to No. 6 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia men’s basketball team has moved up a spot to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll.

Houston sits atop the poll at No. 1, switching spots with Alabama who now rests at No. 2.

Kansas, UCLA, and Purdue round out the top five. Miami is the only other team from the ACC in the Top 25, the team sits at No. 13.

