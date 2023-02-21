Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Virginia moves to No. 6 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

UVA basketball.
UVA basketball.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia men’s basketball team has moved up a spot to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll.

Houston sits atop the poll at No. 1, switching spots with Alabama who now rests at No. 2.

Kansas, UCLA, and Purdue round out the top five. Miami is the only other team from the ACC in the Top 25, the team sits at No. 13.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
Police lights
Child seriously hurt in attack by several dogs, police say
A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

Latest News

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI
Aurora Schwaner is a future division one athlete who has set multiple school records at...
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Aurora Schwaner
JMU men’s basketball takes down Louisiana-Lafayette 74-68, improves to 11-5 in Sun Belt
JMU men’s basketball takes down Louisiana-Lafayette 74-68, improves to 11-5 in Sun Belt
JMU women’s basketball takes thrilling 73-68 overtime win over Old Dominion, improves to 12-4...
JMU women’s basketball takes thrilling 73-68 overtime win over Old Dominion, improves to 12-4 in Sun Belt