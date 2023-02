HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the winds continue to blow, many Valley residents and businesses could experience power outages.

According to poweroutage.us, over 4,600 people are without power in Rockingham County as of 12:10 p.m.

WHSV will keep you updated on the latest weather forecasts, and local power outage news and numbers.

