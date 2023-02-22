AMERICAN HEART MONTH: Venous Disease Management

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - ”Venous Disease is a very common medical ailment that we have in our country. It is usually caused by excessive standing with your occupation, family history and there are a lot of other potential causes. But it causes a lot of symptoms,” Dr. Kenneth Sternberg explained.

Dr. Sternberg is a cardiologist at Augusta Health He says venous disease involves the veins that bring blood back to the heart.

“These veins have doors and these doors open and close. If the doors have an abnormality to them and the blood goes backward and the leg gets kind of high blood pressure of the leg and it is too much pressure. The blood can’t easily go up so it tries to go out and when it goes out the thin wall veins on your skin and you see these big varicose veins that are these bulging veins.”

So why is it important to treat venous disease as it pertains to your heart? Sternberg says that everything is connected to one vascular system.

“We have to check both sometimes in the legs to make sure that there are not arterial blockages as well as venous disease. Venous Disease is not blockages, not a build-up of plaque like an arterial disease. The path of physiology is different and the treatment is different but again it is all one vascular system.”

The National Library of Medicine predicts that 20% of all adults will have varicose veins at some point in their lives. The first step for most people is conservative therapy.

“Which means stockings and elevation and walking but if that doesn’t work after 3-4-5-6 months the only other option is to physically close the bad vein.”

In the past, the treatment for this condition would be a very extensive surgery. Now there are much easier procedures that can be done in the doctor’s office with only local numbing.

“About 20 years ago they developed new procedures to close the veins from the inside. We can close the vein with heat, we can close the vein with glue and we can close the vein with foam. Those are the three ways to close the veins and these are again all office-based procedures, literally takes 20-30 minutes per vein.”

If left untreated varicose veins can turn into a much bigger problem.

“You don’t want to progress to the point where you have skin discoloration. If there is a patient out there that has skin discoloration and it is this brawny coppery look where the pressure is pushing the iron in and the skin cannot breathe and what you end up getting is vein ulcers which is an end-stage result of bad venous disease. Bad ulcers can actually lead to amputations.”

