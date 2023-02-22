City councilor, students push for UVA to contribute millions to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s status as a nonprofit exempts it from paying real estate taxes in the city of Charlottesville. Now, there’s a call for UVA to pay a big part of that through a PILOT or “Payment In Leiu Of Taxes” program.

The university has an endowment worth more than $10 billion, as well as owning properties in the city worth about $1.5 billion.

“As of about a year or two ago, UVA owns 95 parcels just within Charlottesville city limits with an assessed value of about $1.6 billion,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. “If they paid the same property tax rate as everybody else, it would be about $15 or $16 million a year.”

UVA Student Council passed a resolution calling on the university to start a PILOT program, something that other universities have done.

“It doesn’t seem right that a university with an almost $2 billion budget and a $14 billion dollar endowment doesn’t pay property taxes. That that doesn’t seem fair,” Andreas Masiakos, a member of the UVA Student Council, said.

Masiakos is among those who say UVA should pay $10 million a year to the city by 2030 with money from existing funds, and not tuition increases.

“We felt that it would be reasonable, and we felt that we would give University of Virginia time to figure out where they were going to get the money,” Masiakos said. “We wanted to do as part of the UVA 2030 plan.”

The UVA Student Council’s resolution also specifies that the money should go towards public education or affordable housing.

“It would make a major difference for Charlottesville. Their - UVA annual budget - is about $2 billion, ours is about $200 million. They’ve got way more money than we do. Our budget’s always constrained, and even just $10 million a year would completely pay for our school construction needs over the next decade,” Payne said.

The next steps involve meeting with faculty, university staff, and collaborating with Charlottesville City Council.

“I definitely plan to continue to bring it up and try to talk to the university when I can, and let them know that there are universities across the country which have already done this, and there’s no reason UVA can’t do it too,” Payne said.

For Masiakos, this is part of what being a great university is: “Part of that goal is to be a good neighbor, contribute to the City of Charlottesville to ensure that it’s an equitable place to live, and we feel that this is a great way to do that.”

University of Virginia released this statement in response to the PILOT program:

The University of Virginia pays annual taxes on property used for faculty and staff housing and provides additional financial support to Charlottesville and Albemarle to support services and local initiatives. The UVA Foundation and subsidiaries also pay taxes on property they hold. In Fiscal Year 2022, UVA paid nearly $2.3 million in property taxes, and more than $1.8 million toward other critical community functions such as waste management, emergency communication and response services, economic development, local transportation (CAT free trolley and Afton Express), and the City’s property maintenance inspector. The University also has provided significant funding toward infrastructure and safety investments to make Charlottesville more walkable. Other important funds to keep in mind are those paid towards annual Medicaid services and indigent care in Charlottesville (>$117 million) and Albemarle (>$126 million).

In addition to these direct investments, the University has been working closely with community partners on issues identified by the community as areas in which UVA’s involvement could make a difference: affordable housing, early childhood education, public health, the employment pipeline, and the local economy. Working groups focused on UVA’s employment pipeline for local community members and UVA’s procurement practices with local and minority-owned businesses have already delivered reports with numerous recommendations that UVA is in the process of implementing now. The working groups focused on early childhood education and public health will deliver their recommendations soon, while the affordable housing effort is a longer-term project. For more information on each of these efforts, please visit the website for the President’s Council on UVA-Community Partnerships: https://prescouncil.president.virginia.edu/.

