Dukes’ offense comes alive! JMU baseball beats George Mason 10-2

A full view of Veterans Memorial Park Field during a game.
By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU Baseball began their 10-game home stand with a big win over George Mason on Tuesday.

The Dukes started early, scoring 4 runs in the first inning, and adding 2 more in the third and fourth innings before ultimately beating George Mason 10-2.

Trevon Dabney and Jacob Steinberg each hit a home run, and pitcher Jack Cone pitched four scoreless innings as JMU bounced back with a win after getting swept in their season opener series at Florida State.

JMU ended the game with 13 hits, and George Mason finished with 9 hits and 3 errors.

George Mason is coming off of a three game series against Florida International University, where the Patriots won 2 out of 3 games.

After this game George Mason travels to South Carolina for a series against South Dakota State University.

JMU continues their home-stand, with their next game Feb. 24 against Cornell. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

