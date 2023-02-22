Dukes’ offense comes alive! JMU baseball beats George Mason 10-2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU Baseball began their 10-game home stand with a big win over George Mason on Tuesday.

The Dukes started early, scoring 4 runs in the first inning, and adding 2 more in the third and fourth innings before ultimately beating George Mason 10-2.

Trevon Dabney and Jacob Steinberg each hit a home run, and pitcher Jack Cone pitched four scoreless innings as JMU bounced back with a win after getting swept in their season opener series at Florida State.

JMU ended the game with 13 hits, and George Mason finished with 9 hits and 3 errors.

George Mason is coming off of a three game series against Florida International University, where the Patriots won 2 out of 3 games.

After this game George Mason travels to South Carolina for a series against South Dakota State University.

JMU continues their home-stand, with their next game Feb. 24 against Cornell. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

