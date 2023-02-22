Harrisonburg transportation nonprofit Way to Go Inc. reopens

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After limiting its operations in August 2022, a nonprofit, whose mission is to provide low-income individuals with transportation assistance, has now resumed its services.

Way to Go Inc. works to provide eligible residents with help through donated cars, connection to rideshare or transit services as well as providing assistance with the cost of car repairs.

“If they’ve gotten a new vehicle and they need help getting insurance set up, that’s the kind of thing that we can help with. Our hope is to keep them employed and keep them working so they don’t lose a job potentially because of transportation issues,” Way to Go board member Lori Petrie said.

On top of continuing its services, the nonprofit has added two new staff members. Kaylie Dean will serve as the public relations and fundraising coordinator, fulfilling duties like grant writing and being the point of contact for all public relations and media.

“Reaching out to the community and really interacting with people and getting to know people and just building those relationships with other fundraisers and nonprofit people in the Harrisonburg area,” Dean said.

Magali Salgado is another new addition to the staff and will be the client services coordinator, working with community partners and agencies to connect clients with the help they need.

“I’m excited to get these clients help. I know I’ve received many referrals already so I’m excited to you know get them back on their feet and get transportation help for them,” Salgado said.

Salgado says with fuel prices constantly fluctuating, the biggest need from clients right now is for gas or rideshare cards.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.