HHS selected as Breakfast Club Award recipient

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg High School (HHS) has been selected as a 2023 Virginia School Breakfast Club Award recipient, according to a press release sent out by Harrisonburg City Public Schools on Wednesday.

HHS is one of three schools in the state to be recognized this year.

According to its website, the Breakfast Club is a collaboration of nutrition and equity professionals from multiple Virginia districts including non-profit organizations, government agencies and school nutrition directors from across the state.

HHS was selected based on the innovative ways the school ensures there is a variety of healthy and delicious breakfast options available and accessible to all students each day. Harrisonburg High School nutrition staff serve close to 1,000 breakfasts each school day.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.