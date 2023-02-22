Draw Your Weather
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, February 21
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, February 21(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, February 21.

Girls

Spotswood 66, Wilson Memorial 21

Turner Ashby 76, Fluvanna County 24

Liberty Christian 62, Broadway 47

Central 62, Buckingham County 48

Strasburg 51, East Rockingham 37

Page County 45, Luray 41

Clarke County 50, Stuarts Draft 16

Boys

Spotswood 60, Fort Defiance 40

Staunton 70, Heritage 55

Rustburg 65, Wilson Memorial 51

Clarke County 61, Page County 49

Madison County 67, Stuarts Draft 49

Central 51, Buckingham County 42

Strasburg 45, East Rockingham 41

