High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, February 21
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, February 21.
Girls
Spotswood 66, Wilson Memorial 21
Turner Ashby 76, Fluvanna County 24
Liberty Christian 62, Broadway 47
Central 62, Buckingham County 48
Strasburg 51, East Rockingham 37
Page County 45, Luray 41
Clarke County 50, Stuarts Draft 16
Boys
Spotswood 60, Fort Defiance 40
Staunton 70, Heritage 55
Rustburg 65, Wilson Memorial 51
Clarke County 61, Page County 49
Madison County 67, Stuarts Draft 49
Central 51, Buckingham County 42
Strasburg 45, East Rockingham 41
