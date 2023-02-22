Local organizations advocate for Bluestone Town Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council will be making a decision on the Bluestone Town Center in the coming weeks. The 900-unit housing proposal has been a major talking point over the last few months.

The proposal from the Harrisonburg Housing Authority has been met with resistance from people living near the proposed site. However, a number of local organizations are advocating for the project. They say that while there are valid concerns the significant increase in affordable housing would make it well worth it.

“If not this development then what comes next? There’s nothing currently planned or being developed that is going to be even remotely adequate to address the need in our community,” said Shannon Porter, Executive Director of Mercy House in Harrisonburg. “People are getting hurt. We have children that are displaced, housing instability continues to be a major problem and we’ve got to address this issue so if it’s not this development we need to work very quickly to find out what is.”

Porter said that Mercy House has seen a big increase in people seeking its services over the last few years as rent prices have continued to climb around the area.

“It’s really limiting our ability to be able to do our work. We have a lot of families in our shelter tonight that would be able to afford housing and be able to maintain housing but can’t get into housing because there’s none available,” said Porter.

The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has also been advocating for the project. It is focused on helping the city’s A.L.I.C.E. (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population, it said that housing is a major issue for that population and that the BTC would be a big help to them.

“There’s no silver bullet in this issue. When it comes to housing I think there needs to be a lot of different approaches but Bluestone Town Center offers one solution for families who are working, households that are struggling to afford rent in such a competitive town,” said Amanda Leech, Executive Director of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Leech said that the BTC could provide A.L.I.C.E. families with housing opportunities that they otherwise would not have.

“I think folks who are living at or below the A.L.I.C.E. threshold are going to be really excited to find out that there is housing in the community that is income restricted and that they’ve got a shot at possibly buying a home,” she said.

K.C. Kettler is a spokesperson for the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley (CAAV) who has spoken in favor of the project. He said that it would help decrease carbon emissions because of its location and walkability.

“We need dense, walkable, bike-able, transit-oriented housing and that’s exactly what this project is. This is a good way to serve the needs of our community and address the climate crisis,” said Kettler.

Kettler said that the community is growing and that more housing will continue to be built in the city and the county. He said the question is not if but how housing will be developed in the area.

“What you’ve got to consider with this property is it’s surrounded on all four sides by development. It’s going to be developed at some point, the question is how is it’s going to be developed,” he said. “We can develop this land with huge single-family homes on large lots but then we’d have to do the exact same thing four or five more times and get rid of a lot more green space.”

Shannon Porter said that another major benefit of the BTC would be the senior housing units.

“75 units for senior citizens on fixed incomes is a significant need in our community. We’re getting lots of calls through our centralized intake from seniors that are not able to continue to keep up with the cost of living because their social security or other checks that they’re currently receiving are not enough to sustain their housing,” he said.

While the traffic increase on Garbers Church Road and Erikson Avenue is a concern, Kettler said that the project’s walkability should help to offset that.

“A lot of kids will be able to walk to the high school. There’s the high school right there, there’s Bluestone Elementary on the North side, on the southeast side there’s Food Lion and a sidewalk connecting it,” he said.

Amanda Leech lives near the proposed BTC site and while she said the traffic would not be ideal it would be well worth it.

“There are a ton of families doubling up in spaces. There are so many families living in homes that are too expensive for them or they’re just in really bad shape. Will there be an increase in traffic? Probably but will there also be housing that provides stability for 50 percent of the folks living in our community? I think that’s a sacrifice that I’m willing to make,” she said.

The Harrisonburg City Council will discuss the Bluestone Town Center at its next meeting on February 28 after tabling the proposal last week. If approved BTC would be constructed in phases over six to eight years.

