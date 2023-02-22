New Beginnings Montessori School looking to expand

MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will meet on Wednesday night and consider a special use permit from New Beginnings Montessori School in Mount Crawford. The school hopes to expand its building and add another primary classroom that would allow it to double its enrollment.

“As many emails and phone calls and people that come to see our space and our program, there’s a lot of demand in the area especially with child care at this age. So we want to be able to expand our classroom spaces to give more opportunities in the community for Montessori education,” said Crystal Yoder, Owner, Director, and Lead Teacher at New Beginnings.

New Beginnings is a preschool for children aged three to five that provides hands-on learning experiences and helps children learn independence.

“In the Montessori classroom we have specific materials that we use in the classroom and what’s really special about the Montessori program is that we have a hands-on learning experience. We have academics of geography, math, language, and science while giving children a practical life experience in the classroom every day,” said Yoder.

The school opened in 2021 with just 20 students and has since grown to 28 students. Yoder said the school hopes to add 28 more students after the expansion and has already opened its enrollment for next year with the 28 additional spots available.

“With the amazing team of teachers that we have and the amazing support we have in the community, that’s what has really made this school successful. Friends and family that have gotten the word out about our program, that is what makes this school successful and we really appreciate all the support we’ve had in the community,” said Yoder.

If the expansion is approved the school hopes to begin construction in late March and finish by August in time for the start of the new school year.

