Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

One dead after crash, VSP say

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash in Nelson County.

According to the VSP, on Feb. 21, they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 639 just north of Serenity Trail. A 1997 Mazda Protégé reportedly attempted to turn left onto Route 639 from a private driveway when it allegedly crossed over the road, ran off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and struck a tree and a telephone pole guide wire, the VSP say.

According to police, the driver, James D. Kidd, 86, of Shipman, Va., died at the scene.

The VSP say the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New carrier brings nonstop flights to Orlando from Charlottesville
A nice sunset from February 17th.
Sunsets move after 6 pm this week
Rita Curran
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
power outage generic
Many experience power outages Tuesday
FILE PHOTO - A Charolais cow cleans its coat at the agricultural fair 'International Green Week...
8 severed cow heads found in dumpster

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures surge once again
healthwise
HHS selected as Breakfast Club Award recipient
This is the second confirmed rabies case in Henrico County for 2023.
Rabid raccon infects dog in Henrico