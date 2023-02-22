One dead after crash, VSP say

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash in Nelson County.

According to the VSP, on Feb. 21, they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 639 just north of Serenity Trail. A 1997 Mazda Protégé reportedly attempted to turn left onto Route 639 from a private driveway when it allegedly crossed over the road, ran off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and struck a tree and a telephone pole guide wire, the VSP say.

According to police, the driver, James D. Kidd, 86, of Shipman, Va., died at the scene.

The VSP say the crash remains under investigation.

