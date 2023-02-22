Draw Your Weather
Rabid raccon infects dog in Henrico

This is the second confirmed rabies case in Henrico County for 2023.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit is dealing with its second rabies outbreak of the year.

Police say on Sunday, February 19 police were called to the 3000 block of Quail Roost Drive for reports of possible rabies exposure.

According to a resident living in the home, a raccoon got into a fenced-in area and attacked a pet dog on the property.

The raccoon was taken to the State Lab where it tested positive for rabies.

Because of contact with the rabid animal, the dog will be quarantined.

No other humans or animals were exposed during this incident.

Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit want to remind residents to keep their pet’s rabies vaccinations up to date to ensure the safety of pets in the community.

Henrico Rabies Clinic will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Henrico County Western Government Center, located on Parham Road.

All payments for vaccinations are cash only and will cost $15.

Click here, for more information about Henrico Rabies Clinic.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

