Senator Tim Kaine visits with male leaders in Harrisonburg

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Senator, Tim Kaine, was in the Valley Tuesday.

He stopped by Beyond restaurant in downtown Harrisonburg to fellowship with community leaders and their peers.

The group of men discussed with Senator Kaine ways he could help the future of African American and Hispanic men in Harrisonburg and the Commonwealth.

“Economic empowerment, community development, being honest about our history and not being afraid to talk about it or ashamed to talk about it,” Senator Kaine said.

Over dinner at Beyond restaurant these were just some of the ideas that came to life.

“I’m walking away with a lot of emotions I have to let it distill into what’s next,” Senator Kaine said.

Kaine hopes to take these ideas and implement legislation and resources to help black and Hispanic men throughout the U.S. and in Harrisonburg.

“It’s still hard for black and brown voices to sometimes break through the noise,” Chris Jones, Harrisonburg council member said.

Jones and former Vice Mayor Sal Romero put the event together to let the voices of their communities be heard.

“Figure out ways that Tim Kaine could pour back into Virginia but most especially into Harrisonburg to help build stronger community overall -- most especially in the black and brown community,” Jones said.

Romero and Jones said they are hopeful this is the beginning of an open conversation between them and Senator Kaine.

“To see the synergy amongst the group and the desire to continue collaborating and working together for the common goals so it is our hope that this is not the first time or the last time that this group comes together that we continue to stay connected and furthermore find more ways to work together in this community,” Romero said.

