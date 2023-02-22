Sentara RMH Medical Center featuring Black History Month menu

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - – In honor of Black History Month, on February 23, Mountain View Café at Sentara RMH Medical Center will feature a special menu inspired by renowned chef Edna Lewis.

This culturally themed meal is one of several planned throughout the year as a departure from the traditional café offerings. In January, for the celebration of Chinese New Year, the café menu included an egg roll in a bowl and other dishes from Chinese American chefs. There was also a recent Mardi Gras themed menu featured.

“We want to ensure we’re honoring everybody, we’re being inclusive,” says Dan Carpenter, director of food and nutrition services at Sentara RMH Medical Center.

Lewis was born in 1916 in Freetown, Virginia, located 65 miles away in Orange County. She was one of 8 children in a small community of emancipated slaves on a farm her grandfather helped create.

“We’re going to celebrate Edna Lewis who was a famous, award-winning chef, with her versions of meatloaf, smothered pork chops, and other Southern cuisine. We want to make sure we are representing the various cultures that make up our country.” says Carpenter.

The public is invited to visit Mountain View Café to purchase plates of this one-of-a-kind meal. Thursday’s menu includes:

Parslied Red

Potatoes Red Beans & Rice Charred Okra

Smokey Collard Greens Savannah Meatloaf

Southern Smothered Pork Chops

Vinegar Coleslaw

Chow Chow

Vidalia Onion Honey Mustard

Coconut Poke Cake

The specialty menus are a welcomed departure from the everyday offerings.

“Instead of serving the normal fare you’d find at a hospital, it gives all our staff the ability to unleash their talent,” Carpenter says. “We want to make sure they have the opportunity to cook different things and experience different things as opposed to the same old meat and potatoes you come to think of as ‘hospital’ food. We’re trying to reframe that and rebrand that into healthy food, but current food.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.