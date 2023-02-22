Sohn joins JMU men’s soccer staff

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski has announced the addition of Henrik Sohn as director of soccer operations in a press release.

Sohn joins the JMU staff after six seasons at Kansas Wesleyan of the NAIA, serving as an assistant coach with an emphasis on goalkeeping for the women’s soccer program before being elevated to head coach for the last four seasons.

“The program is pleased to have Henrik Sohn join our staff in a director of soccer operations capacity,” said Zazenski. “Henrik has a great resume and understanding of what it takes to be successful at the college level having run his own program for the past four seasons. He is organized and hardworking and we will look to use those strengths in his director of soccer operations role. We are excited to Henrik start this spring.”

A two-time NAIA Academic All-American, Sohn played collegiately at now University of Providence and received his bachelor’s in 2016 in health and human performance. Sohn and Zazenski cross paths again, as Zazenski served as his head coach for his first two seasons that saw the Argos win a pair of Frontier Conference regular season titles. He then received a master’s degree in business administration in 2019 from Kansas Wesleyan.

The Dukes kick off their spring slate of games on Saturday, March 4 against the Richmond Kickers of the USL League One at 2 p.m. at City Stadium.

