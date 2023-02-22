Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Starbucks to mix coffee and olive oil in new beverages

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is adding an unexpected ingredient to its newest cup of joe - olive oil.

The coffee chain is introducing a new line of drinks made with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.

The new line includes the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

The latte has in it oat milk and olive oil, while the espresso takes those two ingredients and add a hazelnut flavor.

The cold brew features a sweet milk foam infused with two olive oil servings.

Starbucks will make the new beverages available at its cafes in Italy this week. Versions will then hit southern California this spring,

Starbucks said the drinks will eventually go global sometime this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New carrier brings nonstop flights to Orlando from Charlottesville
A nice sunset from February 17th.
Sunsets move after 6 pm this week
Rita Curran
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
power outage generic
Many experience power outages Tuesday
FILE PHOTO - A Charolais cow cleans its coat at the agricultural fair 'International Green Week...
8 severed cow heads found in dumpster

Latest News

Climate change may be coming for your margarita.
Climate change is affecting agave crops, tequila
In honor of Black History Month, on Thursday, February 23, Mountain View Café at Sentara RMH...
Sentara RMH Medical Center featuring Black History Month menu
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump greets East Palestine residents after train derailment
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court seems to favor tech giants in terror case
Officials identified remains found in December 2021 as those of a university student missing...
Officials: Bones found inside submerged car identified as university student missing 47 years