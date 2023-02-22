Staunton Augusta County African American Research Society raising money for new historical markers, 2023 programs

Draw Your Weather
By Simone McKenny
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “The only way the next generation will know the history is that we have to put it outside,” Susie Brent King explained.

Brent King is one of the presidents of the Staunton Augusta County African American Research Society. For the month of February, the organization will be raising money to install historical markers around Staunton including in Fairview Cemetery and Montgomery Hall Park.

“It would be good for our community to know we had our own community here too in little Staunton,” King explained.

They have a goal of $5,000 and there are numerous ways to give.

Fundraising will wrap up on Feb. 28.

