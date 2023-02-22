VCE offering drinking water testing clinics

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) is offering Northern Shenandoah Valley residents the opportunity to have their well, spring, or cistern water tested for common contaminants.

This information comes from a release sent out by the VCE.

Drinking Water Testing Clinics give people with private water systems access to affordable, confidential water testing, help interpreting their water test results, and information about possible treatment options. Because public water systems are regulated and tested often, additional testing isn’t needed if homes are on town/city water or if your community has its own water system.

Sample analysis includes testing for bacteria, lead, copper, arsenic, iron, manganese, pH, hardness, sodium, sulfate, fluoride, and nitrate

Below is the schedule for testing:

Week 1 (March 12-15, 2023) – Frederick County and Page County. Sample Drop-Off is March 15th from 7-10 a.m. The registration deadline for Week 1 is Thursday, March 9th.

Week 2 (March 20-22, 2023) – Clarke County, Shenandoah County, and Warren County. Sample Drop-Off is March 22nd from 7-10 a.m. The registration deadline for Week 2 is Thursday, March 16th.

The cost for sample analysis is $65 per sample kit, according to the VCE. First-time participants or those who have an annual household income of $70,000 or less can test one sample for $20. Discounted kits are available as long as funding lasts.

People can participate at any of the locations; but, they must be able to pick up and drop off samples at the same location.

To learn more and register, visit the clinic webpage.

If you have questions or want to learn more, contact your local office of Virginia Cooperative Extension:

VCE – Clarke County 540-955-5164

VCE – Frederick County 540-665-5699

VCE – Page County 540-778-5794

VCE – Shenandoah County 540-459-6140

VCE – Warren County 540-635-4549

