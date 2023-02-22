Draw Your Weather
Woman at car dealership steps up quickly to help disabled veteran

Geneva Bowles is this week's Acts of Kindness recipient.
Geneva Bowles is this week's Acts of Kindness recipient.
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Michael Dorman is a disabled veteran who relies on his truck.

He was struck by lightning in 1975 while on Guard duty. He has a lot of appointments at the VA, so it’s extremely important for him to have his transportation.

Recently, though, he ran into some issues with his vehicle and had trouble getting an appointment.

That’s when he called Whitten Brothers on Midlothian Turnpike and talked to Geneva Bowles.

She could sense that Dorman needed his truck fixed sooner rather than later and immediately took charge.

Watch how Bowles helped Dorman get the help he needed, and how Dorman is showing his appreciation in this week’s Acts of Kindness:

In this week's Acts of Kindness, Michael Dorman helps give back to someone at Whitten Brothers who stepped up to help him get back on the road.

Waynesboro has issued a city-wide burn ban effective until Sat at 4 p.m.
