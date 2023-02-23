Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85

Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85.

Members of the Delaware State University women’s bowling team were on the bus, the school confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police says the small charter bus was traveling south on I-85 when it ran off the road and overturned near McKenney (mile marker 43) just after 11:15 a.m.

At least two people were flown from the scene for serious injuries, police said. There were no fatalities.

Police say the driver may have been drowsy at the time.

The incident closed all southbound lanes of the interstate for several hours.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after crash, VSP say
Fireball seen in Staunton 2-22-23
CHECK IT OUT: fireball caught on video in Staunton
Officials identified remains found in December 2021 as those of a university student missing...
Officials: Bones found inside submerged car identified as university student missing 47 years
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say
(Source: MGN)
Waynesboro man sentenced to 12-years in prison

Latest News

Bacon Bonanza
Jon Henry General Store hosts ‘Bacon Bonanza’
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, parks and recreation department hosting self-defense classes
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures surge once again