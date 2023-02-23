Draw Your Weather
Cat missing for 9 years back with owner in Henrico

Piper’s owner was tracked down because of the cat’s microchip
Piper the cat is back with her owner after going missing 9 years ago
Piper the cat is back with her owner after going missing 9 years ago(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After Piper the cat escaped nine years ago, her owner spent years searching for signs of the white-gloved feline. When there was no trace of her, the owner marked Piper as deceased with the microchip company.

However, Piper had other plans.

On Tuesday, Henrico County Police’s Animal Protection Unit got a call about a stray cat that would not leave a resident’s porch. After getting the cat to the shelter, rescuers found out she had a microchip and started doing some investigating. That led them to Piper’s owner, who they called right away to come pick her up.

Henrico Police reminded everyone to microchip their pets so you can be tracked down if your pet is found, and to keep your contact information up to date.

