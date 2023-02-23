CHECK IT OUT: fireball caught on video in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A fireball was spotted Wednesday night over Staunton.

As of Thursday morning, 44 reports were received by the American Meteor Society (AMS) of a fireball seen over Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia Wednesday evening.

Below is a video recorded by Derrick Weaver of the fireball. Keep an eye on the right side of the video.

Derrick Weaver just sent in this dashcam video of a fireball in Staunton tonight

Looks like a few people have started to report it: https://t.co/o78m54gkt1 pic.twitter.com/57NXz5pnTx — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) February 23, 2023

You can report fireballs or large meteors to the American Meteor Society here: https://www.amsmeteors.org/

