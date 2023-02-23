Draw Your Weather
CHECK IT OUT: fireball caught on video in Staunton

Fireball seen in Staunton 2-22-23
Fireball seen in Staunton 2-22-23(Derrick Weaver)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A fireball was spotted Wednesday night over Staunton.

As of Thursday morning, 44 reports were received by the American Meteor Society (AMS) of a fireball seen over Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia Wednesday evening.

Below is a video recorded by Derrick Weaver of the fireball. Keep an eye on the right side of the video.

You can report fireballs or large meteors to the American Meteor Society here: https://www.amsmeteors.org/

