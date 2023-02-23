Community meeting held in Staunton for potential solar facility

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton residents got to hear from the property owner and builders for a potential solar project in the area Wednesday night.

Residents could ask any questions and voice concerns to those in charge of the facility.

“That property is very close to where I grew up and where my parents live,” Lisa Hatter, a Staunton resident said.

Hatter said she came to the meeting to gather more information before making a decision about whether she was for or against the facility.

“Heating what the area would be like you know just more in detail,” Hatter said.

In Jan Oikos filed for a special use permit for this solar facility.

It is set to be located at 801 Commerce Road just south of VDOT and the Virginia State Police complex.

“I did ask the property owner that was here tonight if I could go look at the property and look at the lay of the land and he said yeah that was great he also proposed maybe doing a field trip with some of the interested citizens,” Hatter said.

The proposed solar facility would be a multi-use facility for utility solar and have some wattage reserved for the community to pull from, according to Oikos.

Many in the meeting were concerned about the amount of energy this facility would generate.

Others had ideas about different ways this property could be used like more affordable housing.

The property owners and solar company said if there is enough interest they will continue to have public outreach and community meetings.

