Friends and Family Restaurant plans to rebuild; fundraising efforts begin

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A beloved restaurant in Pearisburg has released a statement letting the community know it plans to rebuild after a fire destroyed the restaurant this week.

The owners of Friends and Family Restaurant issued a statement on social media thanking the community for its collective support.

The fire started Tuesday, long after employees left and the restaurant had closed for the day. Crews responded around midnight and worked hours to put out the flames.

The family said the building holds 5 generations, 27 years of memories for their family, employees, and customers.

“Everything from the humble beginnings when we started this business in April 1996, to the family weddings we’ve hosted (Becky and Jimmy in 1996) and (Autumn and Jeremy in 2012), to raising children and grandchildren who have loved this place, to the many many memories we have shared with our family employees and customers over the years,” the Friends and Family Restaurant statement said.

“We shared a few laughs and a lot of tears as we watched many of those memories burn up in the flames.”

They went on to write that as they spent time reflecting on what happened, one thing has become clear--- they will rebuild.

“We are not only committed to rebuilding but to bring a staple in the community for years to come.” the restaurant owners wrote.

The owners also thanked the community, the many emergency responders, the community, and their employees for their continued support.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the restaurant and nearby restaurants are hosting fundraisers to help.

Here is a list of local restaurants’ fundraising proceeds for Friends and Family Restaurant (more may be added):

Tidal Wave Seafood

Each business and organization says all proceeds will go toward Friends and Family Restaurant.

The restaurant says it will continue to provide updates as it works to rebuild and ways you can show support in the coming weeks and months.

A fire official says the cause of the fire is still unknown.

