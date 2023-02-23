Generations Park nearing end of successful winter season

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - There are just a few more days left to hit the ice before Generations Park closes the ice rink for the season.

“It’s just a nice winter activity when people feel cooped up inside it gives them an opportunity to come out and you know enjoy the outdoors,” Katie Newman, parks coordinator for the town of Bridgewater said.

Although temperatures are rather warm for Feb this week, Generations Park keeps it cool to allow people to continue enjoying the winter activities.

”One of the main things that helps is having the roof on top of us and also if we don’t have too much sun exposure that really helps too so cloudy days, I’m a fan of,” Newman said.

Newman said the park has had a successful winter season.

‘One thing that we have increased is rink use outside of public skate hours for different activities, we’ve had shuffle curl which is a new game that the town created, senior skate sessions, a lot of field trips so just really trying to use it more during the short season that we have,” Newman said.

New games like shuffleboard and offering ice skating lessons have broadened the participation at Generations Park, Newman said.

“Another thing we’ve had is the Generations Park ice lessons and those have gone really well and she’s been pretty booked all season,” Newman said.

The ice rink will be open until Sunday, March 5.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.