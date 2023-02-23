Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Generations Park nearing end of successful winter season

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - There are just a few more days left to hit the ice before Generations Park closes the ice rink for the season.

“It’s just a nice winter activity when people feel cooped up inside it gives them an opportunity to come out and you know enjoy the outdoors,” Katie Newman, parks coordinator for the town of Bridgewater said.

Although temperatures are rather warm for Feb this week, Generations Park keeps it cool to allow people to continue enjoying the winter activities.

”One of the main things that helps is having the roof on top of us and also if we don’t have too much sun exposure that really helps too so cloudy days, I’m a fan of,” Newman said.

Newman said the park has had a successful winter season.

‘One thing that we have increased is rink use outside of public skate hours for different activities, we’ve had shuffle curl which is a new game that the town created, senior skate sessions, a lot of field trips so just really trying to use it more during the short season that we have,” Newman said.

New games like shuffleboard and offering ice skating lessons have broadened the participation at Generations Park, Newman said.

“Another thing we’ve had is the Generations Park ice lessons and those have gone really well and she’s been pretty booked all season,” Newman said.

The ice rink will be open until Sunday, March 5.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New carrier brings nonstop flights to Orlando from Charlottesville
Rita Curran
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
A nice sunset from February 17th.
Sunsets move after 6 pm this week
Fatal Crash
One dead after crash, VSP say
power outage generic
Many experience power outages Tuesday

Latest News

The proposed solar facility would be a multi-use facility for utility solar and have some...
Community meeting held in Staunton for potential solar facility
Generations Park nearing end of successful winter season
Generations Park nearing end of successful winter season
Community meeting held in Staunton for potential solar facility
Community meeting held in Staunton for potential solar facility
JMU men’s basketball falls to Marshall 92-83, drops to 11-6 in Sun Belt
JMU men’s basketball falls to Marshall 92-83, drops to 11-6 in Sun Belt