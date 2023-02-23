JMU men’s basketball falls to Marshall 92-83, drops to 11-6 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball fell to Marshall 92-83 in Harrisonburg on Wednesday night.

The Dukes drop to 20-10 overall, including an 11-6 mark in Sun Belt action. Terrence Edwards led the Dukes with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Takal Molson added 16 points and pulled down six boards while Julien Wooden scored 14 points. Vado Morse added 12 points for the purple and gold.

Marshall outrebounded James Madison 41-40. Although JMU scored 43 points off the bench, the Thundering Herd scored 14 more points in the paint than the Dukes. Marshall moves up to the top spot in the Sun Belt standings.

The Dukes return to the court on Friday when they take on Georgia State at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN+.

