JMU women’s basketball powers past App State 78-62, named Sun Belt Regular Season Champions

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball rolled past App State 78-62, earning the title of Sun Belt Regular Season Champions.

The Dukes improve to 23-6 (13-4 Sun Belt). Peyton McDaniel led the Dukes with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kiki Jefferson added 17 points while pulling down eight boards. Caroline Germond and Kobe King-Hawea added 10 points each while Kseniia Kozlova scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds.

James Madison outrebounded App State 48-31. The Dukes made 38% of three-pointers while scoring 13 more second chance points than the Mountaineers.

The Dukes return to the court on Friday when they face Marshall on the road. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN+.

