Jon Henry General Store hosts ‘Bacon Bonanza’

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store in New Market had a Bacon Bonanza today by selling bacon at a lower price than usual.

Every Thursday for the past couple of weeks, the general store has been selling 10 pound flats of bacon and they have gotten a bigger turnout than they anticipated, which has included people traveling all the way from places such as Richmond, Washington D.C., and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

“Affordability has always been something that we’ve believed in here at Jon Henry General Store,” said Jon Henry, “and it seems like breakfast is the most expensive meal of the day with the price of eggs, the price of bacon, and the price of milk going up.”

Jon Henry adds that they will continue to try to keep up with demand and thanks everyone who has come out so far.

