Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Jon Henry General Store hosts ‘Bacon Bonanza’

Bacon Bonanza
Bacon Bonanza(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store in New Market had a Bacon Bonanza today by selling bacon at a lower price than usual.

Every Thursday for the past couple of weeks, the general store has been selling 10 pound flats of bacon and they have gotten a bigger turnout than they anticipated, which has included people traveling all the way from places such as Richmond, Washington D.C., and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

“Affordability has always been something that we’ve believed in here at Jon Henry General Store,” said Jon Henry, “and it seems like breakfast is the most expensive meal of the day with the price of eggs, the price of bacon, and the price of milk going up.”

Jon Henry adds that they will continue to try to keep up with demand and thanks everyone who has come out so far.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after crash, VSP say
Fireball seen in Staunton 2-22-23
CHECK IT OUT: fireball caught on video in Staunton
Officials identified remains found in December 2021 as those of a university student missing...
Officials: Bones found inside submerged car identified as university student missing 47 years
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say
(Source: MGN)
Waynesboro man sentenced to 12-years in prison

Latest News

Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, parks and recreation department hosting self-defense classes
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures surge once again