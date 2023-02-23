Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

La. childcare worker accused of hitting several kids

Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.
Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana childcare worker was arrested after police say video allegedly showed her hitting two children amid reports of other incidents.

Police responded to an incident reportedly regarding cruelty to children around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a childcare center in Monroe. When officers arrived, police say staff showed videos of worker Gabrielle Jones allegedly hitting two children.

Jones was supervising a class for 2 year olds, KNOE reports.

The witness who recorded the videos told police she allegedly saw Jones hitting four other children during the day and that she saw one child in the video being hit on two other occasions.

Police say two of the children Jones allegedly struck had visible bruising on their faces.

Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New carrier brings nonstop flights to Orlando from Charlottesville
Rita Curran
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
A nice sunset from February 17th.
Sunsets move after 6 pm this week
Fatal Crash
One dead after crash, VSP say
power outage generic
Many experience power outages Tuesday

Latest News

New games like shuffleboard and offering ice skating lessons have broadened the participation...
Generations Park nearing end of successful winter season
The proposed solar facility would be a multi-use facility for utility solar and have some...
Community meeting held in Staunton for potential solar facility
Generations Park nearing end of successful winter season
Generations Park nearing end of successful winter season
Community meeting held in Staunton for potential solar facility
Community meeting held in Staunton for potential solar facility